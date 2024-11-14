Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 5.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 2032.00 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 5.31% to Rs 194.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 205.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 2032.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1778.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2032.001778.05 14 OPM %14.6417.00 -PBDT312.49316.63 -1 PBT264.03277.20 -5 NP194.19205.08 -5

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

