HEG consolidated net profit declines 14.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 567.60 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 14.27% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 567.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 614.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

