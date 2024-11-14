Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 76.95 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 6.54% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.9571.72 7 OPM %16.7818.82 -PBDT13.0614.10 -7 PBT10.4611.78 -11 NP9.299.94 -7
