Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 6.54% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.9571.7216.7818.8213.0614.1010.4611.789.299.94

