Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 76.95 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 6.54% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.9571.72 7 OPM %16.7818.82 -PBDT13.0614.10 -7 PBT10.4611.78 -11 NP9.299.94 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story