Angel One appoints Rohit Chatter as Chief Data Officer

Angel One has appointed Rohit Chatter as Chief Data Officer (CDO), strengthening its commitment to AI-driven innovation and customer-centric financial solutions. With an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades in AI, data science and analytics coupled with application and platform development, Rohit's expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating Angel One's data-led transformation, strengthen its digital-first approach and enhance the overall investing experience.

Prior to joining Angel One, Rohit was the Chief Software Architect at Walmart Global Tech, leading technology strategy, data science and analytics across its U.S. e-commerce and retail operations, pioneering GenerativeAI at scale.

Previously as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of InMobi Marketing Cloud, he led global data science and platform engineering teams, pioneering cloud-based AdTech innovations. He played a key role in scaling the Remarketing Platform into a high-margin business across major markets. His deep expertise in big data and automation fueled multi-million-dollar growth. At YAHOO, India, he served as a Senior Architect, spearheading initiatives in Sponsored Search Analytics, Audience Analytics, Big Data (Hadoop) and Web Analytics platforms in Bangalore. He also held multiple leadership roles in the USA, including Senior Manager at Talisma, Manager at IPSoft and Tech Lead at TiVo and Alcatel. Over the years, he gained extensive experience in large-scale Oracle databases, Unix (Sun Sparc, Linux), Microsoft technologies and programming languages such as Perl, Python and Java. He holds a BE in Electronics & Telecom and MBA in General Management from NMIMS

