Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One business performance update for Nov'24

Angel One business performance update for Nov'24

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2024:

Particulars Nov'24 % MoM growth % YoY growth Client Base (million)

28.78

2%

56%

Avg Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

3.96

-3.7%

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,700; RBI MPC keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%

Suraksha Diagnostics slips on debut

Energy shares gain

Utilties stocks edge higher

Telecom shares rise

113.8%

Overall average daily turnover (Rs crore)

42,64,500

-12%

24.1%

F&O average daily turnover (Rs crore)

41,85,000

-12.5%

23.3%

Cash average daily turnover (Rs crore)

7,100

-4.1%

42.9%

Commodity average daily turnover (Rs crore)

72,400

30.4%

124.4%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile as RBI keeps rates unchanged; GDP forecast cut, CRR cut to 4%

Your child needs PAN card for various purposes: Here is how to get one

VITREE Jan Session 2025: Admit card out at official website, exam on Dec 7

'Dilli Chalo' march today: Traffic jams likely on NH-44, Delhi-NCR roads

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: GDP growth forecast for FY25 cut to 6.6% from 7.2%, CRR trimmed 0.5% to 4%

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story