Angel One business performance update for Nov'24

Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2024:

Particulars Nov'24 % MoM growth % YoY growth Client Base (million)

28.78

2%

56%

Avg Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

3.96

-3.7%

113.8%

Overall average daily turnover (Rs crore)

42,64,500

-12%

24.1%

F&O average daily turnover (Rs crore)

41,85,000

-12.5%

23.3%

Cash average daily turnover (Rs crore)

7,100

-4.1%

42.9%

Commodity average daily turnover (Rs crore)

72,400

30.4%

124.4%

