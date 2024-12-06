Suraksha Diagnostics slips on debut

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostics were currently trading at Rs 433.65 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 441.

The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.91% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 449 and a low of 426.65. On the BSE, over 2.32 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostics was subscribed 1.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (29 November 2024), and it closed on Tuesday (03 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 420 and 441 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 1,91,89,330 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 846.25 crore.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 3,18,02,034 equity shares, aggregating to 61.07% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 48.78%.

Ahead of the IPO, Suraksha Diagnostics on Thursday, 28 November 2024, raised Rs 253.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.56 crore shares at Rs 441 each to 16 anchor investors.

Suraksha Diagnostics offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology, radiology testing, and medical consultancy services, providing a comprehensive range of over 2,300 tests across various specialties and disciplines, as of June 30, 2024.

The diagnostic test menu includes (a) 788 routine pathology tests, covering basic biochemistry and hematology to 664 specialized tests like advanced biochemistry, histopathology, and molecular pathology, and (b) 766 basic/intermediate radiology tests, including x-rays, ultrasonography (USG), and CT scans, along with 119 advanced radiology tests like MRI scans and specialized CT scans. Radiology equipment consists of 24 CT and 13 MRI machines.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.94 crore and sales of Rs 60.73 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

