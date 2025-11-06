Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 34.57 million in October 2025, compared with 28.22 million in October 2024.

The companys client base also rose 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) in October 2025 from 34.08 million recorded in September 2025.

Gross client acquisition dropped 19.8% YoY to 0.56 million in October 2025 as against 0.70 million in October 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 59,29,400 crore in October 2025, reflecting a 23.1% MoM growth and a 22.4% YoY increase. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 57,54,400 crore for the month, marking a 23.2% MoM rise and a 20.4% YoY increase.

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment increased to Rs 7,900 crore in October 2025, up 3.9% MoM and 1.4% YoY. The commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 1,67,100 crore, marking an increase of 19.8% MoM and a massive 200.8% YoY surge. Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.