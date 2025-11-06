Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 34.57 million in October 2025, compared with 28.22 million in October 2024.The companys client base also rose 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) in October 2025 from 34.08 million recorded in September 2025.
Gross client acquisition dropped 19.8% YoY to 0.56 million in October 2025 as against 0.70 million in October 2024.
Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 59,29,400 crore in October 2025, reflecting a 23.1% MoM growth and a 22.4% YoY increase. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 57,54,400 crore for the month, marking a 23.2% MoM rise and a 20.4% YoY increase.
Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment increased to Rs 7,900 crore in October 2025, up 3.9% MoM and 1.4% YoY. The commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 1,67,100 crore, marking an increase of 19.8% MoM and a massive 200.8% YoY surge.
Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter shed 0.25% to Rs 2,514.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app