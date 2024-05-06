Angel One client base climbs 62% YoY in April

The brokerage company's client base jumped 62.7% to 22.99 million in April 2024 as against 14.13 million recorded in April 2023.

On month on month (MoM) basis, the company's client base grew by 3.4% in April 2024 from 22.24 million posted in March 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.76 million in April 2024, down 10.2% over March 2024 and up 96.8% over April 2023.

Angel Ones average daily orders (ADO) stood at Rs 6.77 million in April 2024, down 7.8% MoM and up 68.6% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 41,90,000 crore in April 2024, down 4.77% MoM and up 90.6% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 41,36,600 crore in April 2024 (down 4.8% MoM and up 91.2% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 7,600 crore (up 19.6% MoM while up 169.6% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 45,300 crore (up 11.6% MoM and up 114% YoY) in April 2024.

The company's turnover market share in cash market share was at 16.4% (up 112 bps MoM and up 354 bps YoY) in April 2024. The company's turnover market share in commodity segment was at 57.6% (down 120 bps MoM and up 223 bps YoY) during the period under review.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firms consolidated net profit grew by 27.34% to Rs 339.95 crore on 63.46 % jump in total income to Rs 1,358.54 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 3.20% to currently trade at Rs 2,635.85 on the BSE.

