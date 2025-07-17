Angel One consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 crore

Net profit of Angel One declined 60.90% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1140.531405.4524.0833.47194.35419.45164.44396.83114.47292.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News