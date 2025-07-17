Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 56.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 158.71 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 56.41% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 158.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.71141.313.137.904.4910.663.9810.412.996.86

