Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 53.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.11% to Rs 27.22 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 53.77% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.11% to Rs 27.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

