Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 28.47% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 314.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.314.47181.887.378.1329.5016.6126.3314.2619.0914.86

