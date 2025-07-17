Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 72.90% to Rs 314.47 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 28.47% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 314.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales314.47181.88 73 OPM %7.378.13 -PBDT29.5016.61 78 PBT26.3314.26 85 NP19.0914.86 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

