Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 107.65 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.6581.9723.8114.2922.258.9813.802.206.63-1.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News