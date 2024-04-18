Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 64.37% to Rs 1357.28 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 27.36% to Rs 339.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.37% to Rs 1357.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 825.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.47% to Rs 1125.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 889.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 4271.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3001.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1357.28825.74 64 4271.683001.59 42 OPM %39.0446.71 -39.6043.07 - PBDT475.47370.54 28 1563.661222.08 28 PBT458.78361.61 27 1513.731191.82 27 NP339.94266.91 27 1125.53889.95 26

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

