Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 30.04% to Rs 7969.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37441.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.87% to Rs 26233.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24095.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 153670.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

37923.0037441.00153670.00146767.0023.1624.0323.7023.9411403.009587.0040666.0037547.0010240.008466.0035988.0033322.007969.006128.0026233.0024095.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News