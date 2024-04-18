Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 30.04% to Rs 7969.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37441.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.87% to Rs 26233.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24095.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 153670.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News