Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 30.04% to Rs 7969.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 37923.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37441.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.87% to Rs 26233.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24095.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 153670.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37923.0037441.00 1 153670.00146767.00 5 OPM %23.1624.03 -23.7023.94 - PBDT11403.009587.00 19 40666.0037547.00 8 PBT10240.008466.00 21 35988.0033322.00 8 NP7969.006128.00 30 26233.0024095.00 9

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

