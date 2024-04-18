Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 17.70% to Rs 14.51 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 68.02% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.19% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 58.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.5117.63 -18 58.0968.05 -15 OPM %-11.784.37 --10.604.16 - PBDT5.3012.73 -58 21.5617.71 22 PBT4.7411.66 -59 18.9611.83 60 NP3.6911.54 -68 13.3217.57 -24

