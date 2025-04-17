Angel One drops after Q4 PAT slips 49% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 26 per share

Angel One declined 5% to Rs 2,234.75 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit and total revenue from operations dropped 38% and 16.34% respectively in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 48.62% to Rs 235.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 458.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 264.3 crore (down 44% YoY and 36% QoQ). EBDAT margin came in at 31.8% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 42% recorded in Q3 FY25 and 44.8% posted in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the company added 1.6 million clients, registering de-growth of 22.4% QoQ and 43.9% YoY. However, its total client base grew to 31 million, representing a 5.1% increase quarter-on-quarter.

On a notional basis, the average daily turnover (ADTO) for Q4 FY25 was Rs 32,10,000 crore, representing a decline of 19.7% compared to Rs 40,00,000 crore in Q3 FY25.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, FY25 was a transformative year for Indias Capital Markets, as the industry witnessed some headwinds from the implementation of F&O regulations alongside a volatile geopolitical backdrop. Despite this, we are proud to close FY25 with a total gross income and profit after tax of Rs 52 billion and approximately Rs 12 billion respectively. This performance highlights the resilience of our business and the long-term value we are creating.

Our strategic focus on sustainable growth has yielded impressive results, including a record 9.3 million client acquisitions, expanding our client base to over 31 million. We remain deeply committed to driving growth through investments in client acquisition, business expansion and brand development. Our Super App has proven to be a key enabler to capture a greater wallet share from each client, positioning us for continued success.

Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO said, This year, we achieved our lifetime best in client acquisitions, expanded our client base to new heights, executed more orders than ever before, and delivered our highest annual net income and profit. Our ability to protect our market share in key areas like demat accounts, incremental additions, active clients on NSE, and overall turnover is a clear reflection of the trust our clients place in us, as well as our unwavering focus on strong execution and delivering value in a dynamic environment.

Looking forward, we are incredibly excited about the opportunities within the fintech industry and remain confident in the strength of our business fundamentals. As we continue to position ourselves as Indias most trusted and admired fintech company, our commitment to delivering superior client experiences remains at the forefront. Through our digital-first products and a relentless focus on innovation, we will leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to personalize and enhance client experiences, allowing us to better meet the evolving needs of our users. At Angel One, we are committed to sustainable growth, maintaining profitability, and serving our clients with excellence every step of the way. The journey ahead is filled with remarkable potential, and we are ready to seize it.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared final dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for FY25. The said dividend will be paid within 30 days from the dare of Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms to clients acquired directly and through assisted business.

