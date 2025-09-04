GST reduced to 5% or NIL for food and agri products

The GST council has reduced GST from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines etc.

The council announced correction of inverted duty structure in fertilizer sector by reducing GST from 18% to 5% on Sulphuric acid, Nitric acid and Ammonia.

The GST on condensed milk, cheese, butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.) and oils derived from milk; dairy spread dropped to 5%.

The GST on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer has been dropped from 5% to NIL. All the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc).