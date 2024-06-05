Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angle One's client base increases to 23.83 million in May'24

Angle One's client base increases to 23.83 million in May'24

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Angle One recorded client base of 23.83 million in month of May 2024, higher by 3.7% on MoM basis and 63.3% on YoY basis.

Average client fund book rose to Rs 2740 crore in May 2024 compared to Rs 2096 crore (up 30.8%) in April 2024 and Rs 1057 crore (up 159.2%) in May 2023.

Average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 43,79,900 crore, higher by 4.5% on MoM basis and 98.8% on YoY basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 43,21,100 crore, higher by 4.5% on MoM basis and 99.4% on YoY basis.

Average daily turnover in cash segment was Rs 8300 crore, higher by 9.5% on MoM basis and 144.9% on YoY basis.

Average daily turnover in commodity segment stood at Rs 50,600 crore, higher by 11.6% on MoM basis and 110.9% on YoY basis.

Based on option premium turnover, the retail market share in overall equity segment stood at 19.2% and in F&O segment 20.6%.

The cash turnover market share was 17.1% while commodity turnover market share was 57.2% in May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Glenmark Life drops after Q4 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 98 cr; Generic API biz down 8% YoY

Titan revenue rises 17% YoY in Q4

Phoenix Mills total consumption jumps 27% YoY in Q4 FY24

RBL Bank gains after total deposits jumps 22% YoY in Q4

Pound Stays Cautiously Lower Ahead Of UK Retail Sales

Hindalco Inds slumps after Novelis postpones IPO due to market conditiions

US Stocks shine on weak job openings data

Stock alert: SBI, Bharat Forge, Hindalco, Wipro, Jindal Stainless

Shares may open lower amid mixed Asian cues

Horticulture Production In 2023-24 Estimated To Be 352.23 Million Tonnes

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story