Angle One's client base increases to 23.83 million in May'24

Angle One recorded client base of 23.83 million in month of May 2024, higher by 3.7% on MoM basis and 63.3% on YoY basis.

Average client fund book rose to Rs 2740 crore in May 2024 compared to Rs 2096 crore (up 30.8%) in April 2024 and Rs 1057 crore (up 159.2%) in May 2023.

Average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 43,79,900 crore, higher by 4.5% on MoM basis and 98.8% on YoY basis.

Average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 43,21,100 crore, higher by 4.5% on MoM basis and 99.4% on YoY basis.

Average daily turnover in cash segment was Rs 8300 crore, higher by 9.5% on MoM basis and 144.9% on YoY basis.

Average daily turnover in commodity segment stood at Rs 50,600 crore, higher by 11.6% on MoM basis and 110.9% on YoY basis.

Based on option premium turnover, the retail market share in overall equity segment stood at 19.2% and in F&O segment 20.6%.

The cash turnover market share was 17.1% while commodity turnover market share was 57.2% in May 2024.

