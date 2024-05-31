Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anglo-French Drugs &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.32% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.32% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 190.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 95.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.5529.92 -31 95.20102.51 -7 OPM %-8.91-15.11 --12.53-40.36 - PBDT-0.27-3.61 93 -9.14-36.85 75 PBT-0.99-4.56 78 -12.29-40.19 69 NP3.10-3.49 LP -12.34190.94 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alok Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

Supreme Inds records PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q4; OPM at 17.56%

Integrated Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Soma Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story