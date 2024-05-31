Sales decline 31.32% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.32% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 190.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 95.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

