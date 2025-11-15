ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 65.67 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services declined 18.33% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.6756.173.966.302.292.792.022.501.962.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News