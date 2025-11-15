Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 58.10 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas rose 7400.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 58.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.1048.443.030.931.630.561.290.211.500.02

