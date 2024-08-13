Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 150.75% in the June 2024 quarter

ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 150.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 53.02 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 150.75% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.0241.20 29 OPM %5.363.45 -PBDT2.180.97 125 PBT1.930.85 127 NP1.680.67 151

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

