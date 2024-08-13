Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 2.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.09% to Rs 1063.15 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants declined 2.56% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.09% to Rs 1063.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1835.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1063.151835.982.961.4919.7319.6618.1818.4613.3213.67

