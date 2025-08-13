ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 58.96 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 4.76% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.9653.025.115.362.312.182.101.931.761.68

