Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 340.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 340.43% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.50% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.747.6331.7430.675.962.185.241.194.140.94

