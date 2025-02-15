Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 12.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 148.38 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 12.71% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 148.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 144.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.148.38144.314.554.622.993.481.591.981.581.81

