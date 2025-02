Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 2.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 1366.68 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 2.62% to Rs 192.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 188.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 1366.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1203.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1366.681203.6422.4623.17288.79271.77218.82208.59192.94188.02

