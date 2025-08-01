Timken India standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 808.82 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 8.21% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 808.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 783.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.808.82783.7017.6017.98151.23151.73130.43129.83104.2296.31

