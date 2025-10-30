Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 95.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 15.35 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 95.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.3515.857.437.630.991.010.420.530.020.48

