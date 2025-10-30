Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.88% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 27.42% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.88% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.1147.75-484.28-746.9721.2225.9321.2225.9315.3521.15

