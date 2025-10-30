Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.97% to Rs 410.45 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital declined 4.59% to Rs 53.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 410.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.410.45323.2668.5073.9776.3879.5172.0475.1553.6456.22

