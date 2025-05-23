Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 12.04% to Rs 138.87 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.04% to Rs 138.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 430.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 623.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales138.87157.88 -12 430.03623.90 -31 OPM %-3.506.49 --4.564.62 - PBDT-12.942.32 PL -51.37-2.27 -2163 PBT-24.22-10.02 -142 -96.97-50.38 -92 NP-12.99-4.39 -196 -80.82-39.07 -107

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

