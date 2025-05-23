BEML consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 1652.53 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 1652.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1513.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.82% to Rs 292.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4022.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4054.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1652.531513.654022.224054.3225.5724.4712.5710.91413.40364.26475.10445.45394.81347.60403.76381.62287.55256.80292.52281.77

