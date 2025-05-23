Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 1652.53 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 1652.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1513.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.82% to Rs 292.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4022.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4054.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1652.531513.65 9 4022.224054.32 -1 OPM %25.5724.47 -12.5710.91 - PBDT413.40364.26 13 475.10445.45 7 PBT394.81347.60 14 403.76381.62 6 NP287.55256.80 12 292.52281.77 4

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

