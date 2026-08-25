The offer received bids for 60.27 lakh shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer.

Annu Projects received bids for 60,27,920 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only of fresh issue of up to 17,683,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value.

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 15.408 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirements of the company for purchase of machinery or equipment; Rs 115 crore towards funding working capital requirements of the company; and balance towards general corporate purposes. Annu Projects, established in 2003, is engaged in the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infrastructure across telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signaling verticals. In the telecom infrastructure vertical, it is primarily engaged in surveying, designing, and installing cabling and tower infrastructures for communication, automation, and electronic security systems. Core activities of the company in sewerage infrastructure vertical include pipe laying, construction of manholes, construction of sewerage treatment plants, construction of pumping stations, and construction of structural facilities essential for supporting sewerage operations, construction of storm water drainage systems and screening chambers for combined or sanitary sewers.