Minolta Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 672.73% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Minolta Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 672.73% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 181.63% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.850.11 673 1.380.49 182 OPM %4.719.09 -5.07-8.16 - PBDT0.040.01 300 0.070.07 0 PBT0.040.01 300 0.070.07 0 NP0.040.01 300 0.050.05 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

