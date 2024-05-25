Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 187.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 187.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 210.18 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 187.66% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 210.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.63% to Rs 86.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 872.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 854.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales210.18201.77 4 872.89854.25 2 OPM %17.2016.07 -20.4317.20 - PBDT29.3030.59 -4 162.34141.29 15 PBT12.9117.90 -28 109.08102.29 7 NP27.509.56 188 86.2168.08 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Antony Waste soars after bagging bio-mining and resource recovery contract from CIDCO

Antony Waste Handling Cell subsidiary wins order of Rs 77 cr from CIDCO

Nifty above 22,100 level; pharma shares rises

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Utilties stocks rise

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 231.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story