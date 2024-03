Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that its material subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions has been awarded contract of Processing of Legacy Waste through Bio-remediation / Bio-mining and Re-development of existing Sanitary Landfill Cells at CIDCO's MSW facility at Village Chal near Taloja, MIDC by CIDCO. The contract is valued at Rs 77 crore.

