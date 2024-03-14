HAL wins order of Rs 8073 cr from Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8073.17 crore with the Company on 13 March 2024 for acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III along with Operational Role Equipment for Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs).

The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility), the Indian Army version, is designed for Search & Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, Recce/ Casualty Evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.

The ALH Mk III MR (Maritime Role), the ICG version, is designed for Maritime Surveillance and Interdiction, Search and Rescue, Rappelling Operations and also for Cargo & Personnel Transportation, Pollution Response using external cargo carrying capability and Medical Casualty Evacuation. It has proved its mettle even in adverse atmospherics conditions over sea and land.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project will generate employment of an estimated 190 Lakh Man-Hours during its duration. It will also entail supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors will be involved in the indigenisation process which is likely to have a positive impact on employment generation in this sector,thus furthering the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News