India's defence export set to rise to Rs 40000 crore in two years from present Rs 16000 crore

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the government is resolute in increasing its own defensive capabilities. India has a defense production worth one lakh crore rupees and a defense export of sixteen thousand crore rupees. He further added that this export value will increase to forty thousand crore rupees in next two years. The Minister however added that war is destructive for any country and no country knows this better than India that has been pushed into war four times. Speaking at a book launch event in New Delhi yesterday, the Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that this was not a time for war but for discussions and deliberations.

