Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 49.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 49.40% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 185.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.185.88165.956.3910.1712.7820.119.9218.197.6115.04

