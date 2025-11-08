Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 1553.40 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 12.03% to Rs 152.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 1553.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1737.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1553.401737.6013.2210.58214.70204.10200.30190.10152.70136.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News