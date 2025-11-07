Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT launches industry-aligned program 'Building Agentic AI Systems'

NIIT launches industry-aligned program 'Building Agentic AI Systems'

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
NIIT announced the launch of its new program - Building Agentic AI Systems. This hands-on, industry-aligned program prepares engineers and professionals to design, build, secure, and operate autonomous, goal driven AI agents.

The program is open to developers proficient in any modern programming stack such as Python, Java, JavaScript, or .NET(C#). It offers an immersive learning experience with real-world problems. This new initiative marks a major step in NIIT's mission to bridge the widening gap between industry demand and available AI engineering talent, empowering Indian engineering professionals to lead the next phase of AI led enterprise automation.

As artificial intelligence moves beyond text generation toward systems capable of reasoning, planning, and acting autonomously, global industry leaders are calling this the next transformative leap in software development. According to McKinsey, generative AI has the potential to unlock $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in additional value on top of the value potential of traditional analytical AI, with agentic systems accounting for a significant portion of that potential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

