Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 592.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.63% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 592.31% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.63% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.780.9873.6053.061.270.451.190.320.900.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News