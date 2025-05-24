Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 500.16 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 44.19% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 500.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.41% to Rs 93.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 1436.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1475.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content