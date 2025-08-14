Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 768.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 768.37% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.485.83254.2025.5820.9293.5336.8662.8516.2234.043.92

