Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 64.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sprayking declined 64.79% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.78% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.2835.817.1812.261.054.010.293.300.501.42

