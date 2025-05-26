Anupam Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Anupam Rasayan India rose 2.41% to Rs 687.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 44.19% to Rs 44.57 crore on a 24.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 500.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 88.12 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 52.16%, compared with Rs 57.91 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA (including other income) was at Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 104.7 crore in Q4 FY24, up 43%, and this would translate into 30% EBITDA margin in this quarter.

Total expenses rose 17.58% year on year to Rs 417.58 crore during the quarter. cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 282.97 crore (up 119.61% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 18.41 crore (up 8.35% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 27.41% to Rs 93.35 crore on 2.58% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,436.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, Consolidated revenue for the quarter Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 506 crore registering a growth of 22% YoY and 31% QoQ. Consolidated revenue for the full year FY25 stood at Rs 1,448 crore registering a degrowth of 4% YoY. This performance was supported by growth in pharma and polymer coupled with strong performance from Tanfac. Margins have remained consistent this quarter, reflecting our focus on operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.

While H1 FY25 was subdued due to weak macro conditions, I am pleased to share that H2 has shown clear signs of recovery particularly in Q4 FY25 where we have seen meaningful improvement with sales increasing both yearon-year and sequentially. We remain confident in our ability to return to the historical growth rates achieved prior to the recent slowdown.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigments and dyes and polymer additives.

