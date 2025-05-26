Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ruchira Papers soars as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Ruchira Papers soars as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ruchira Papers surged 8.48% to Rs 139.40 after the company's standalone net profit surged 90.87% to Rs 18.40 crore on a 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 161.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 78.41% to Rs 23.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 13.02 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 4.96% YoY to Rs 140.62 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 100.73 crore (down 6.75% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 14.07 crore (up 2.17% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 1.16 crore (up 44.99% YoY).

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit soared 36.85% to Rs 67.32 crore on a 0.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 659.23 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Ruchira Papers manufactures Kraft Paper and Writing and Printing Paper.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 24,950 mark; auto shares in demand

Belrise Industries IPO ends with 41.30x subscription

Wall Street Slumps Amid Trump Tariff Threats and Market Jitters

Allcargo Logistics slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 13 cr

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story