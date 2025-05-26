Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Indian rupee saw good gains in early trades today tracking a steady decline in dollar overseas coupled with positive cues from Asian markets after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a deadline for EU trade deal until 9 July, following a call with European Commission president. Trump had threatened to impose 50 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union beginning June 1st, claiming talks with the bloc are "going nowhere." The US dollar index tanked under 99 mark. INR broke under 85 per US dollar and is currently quoting at 84.89 per dollar, up 55 paise on the day. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are down 0.53% at 84.89 as well.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

